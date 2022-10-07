Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $108.22 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.