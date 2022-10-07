Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 516 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $125.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $148.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $665,994,074.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,048 shares of company stock worth $90,584,942 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.