Strs Ohio Purchases 2,309 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baidu were worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,079,000 after buying an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.05.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

