Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $731.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $649.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $645.24.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,126 shares of company stock worth $43,016,751. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

