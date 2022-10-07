Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,635 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

TECK stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

