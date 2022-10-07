Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,668 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $262.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day moving average of $210.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $290.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.04.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

