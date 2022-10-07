Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,035 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Splunk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.82.

Splunk Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

