Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $651,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

