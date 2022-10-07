Pendal Group Ltd Takes $813,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 106,221 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Western Union by 1,607.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

