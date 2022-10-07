Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,666,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Shares of ULTA opened at $392.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.15 and a 200 day moving average of $400.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

