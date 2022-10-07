Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,084 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 123,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 68,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 294,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.