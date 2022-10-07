PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 847,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,862,000 after buying an additional 43,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

