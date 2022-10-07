Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,694,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,536,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 140.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 182,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,639,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,399,000 after acquiring an additional 693,761 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

