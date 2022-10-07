Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $168.68 on Friday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $167.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

