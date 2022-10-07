Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Trading Up 2.6%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 3,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 743,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADEA shares. Stephens started coverage on Adeia in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial lowered Adeia from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $918.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Adeia Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.