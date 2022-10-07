MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 6,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 732,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

MRC Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

