ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.46. 2,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,020,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

