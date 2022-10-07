ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) were up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 109,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,383,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QID. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 98.2% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 521,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 258,368 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 70.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 357,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 148,146 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 325.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.