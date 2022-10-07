iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,541 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $86.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

