Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $40.44. Approximately 137,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,916,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after buying an additional 48,417 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

