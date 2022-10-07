Stephen W. Hope Sells 57 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total value of $10,706.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.21. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.