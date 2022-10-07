Stephen W. Hope Sells 57 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total value of $10,706.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.21. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
See Also
