Spire Wealth Management Sells 737 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

