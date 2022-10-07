Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,067 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.81 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

