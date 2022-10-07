Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 182,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,014,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,248,000 after buying an additional 82,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

