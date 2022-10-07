Spire Wealth Management Has $1.36 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,004 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.