Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 1.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 33,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,891,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

