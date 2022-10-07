Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 4,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,282,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
