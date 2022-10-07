ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 2.7%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.86. 27,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,872,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

