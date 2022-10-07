CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) recently:

9/30/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $158.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.41.

Get CyberArk Software Ltd alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,833,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after purchasing an additional 159,819 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,575,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.