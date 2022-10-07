CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) recently:
- 9/30/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/8/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $158.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.41.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
