Family Legacy Inc. Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,084.8% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.5 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $396.71 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $485.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

