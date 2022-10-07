RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,744,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 437,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $221,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,273 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $519.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $396.71 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.