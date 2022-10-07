Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,147,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,958 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Pfizer by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

