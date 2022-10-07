Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 312 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

