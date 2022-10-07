Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 63,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,749,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 52,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $905,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

