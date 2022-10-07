Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 7.9%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.57 and last traded at 1.57. Approximately 7,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,619,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.70.

CORZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 6.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

