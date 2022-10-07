AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. 107,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,830,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

