EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.16. 4,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,290,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

EVgo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EVgo news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,276 shares of company stock worth $728,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth about $46,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 328,161 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in EVgo by 98.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

