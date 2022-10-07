Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 6.2%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. 3,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,307,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,241.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,765,241.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

