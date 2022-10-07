Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92. 47,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,022,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. Truist Financial downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,602,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

