Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 6%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. 22,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,141,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Stem had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 815,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 11.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Stem by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

