Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. 4,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,106,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. The company had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 841,334 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,340,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 164,380 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

