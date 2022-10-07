Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.45. 6,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,351,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,037.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.