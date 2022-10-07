GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 5.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 20,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,092,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
GameStop Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
