Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDSGet Rating) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 161,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 333,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.30 target price on Radisson Mining Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$30.36 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2399996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

