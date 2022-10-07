Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 161,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 333,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.30 target price on Radisson Mining Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Radisson Mining Resources alerts:

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Up 10.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$30.36 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources ( CVE:RDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2399996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.