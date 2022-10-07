Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.06

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 4756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Vy Global Growth Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $577.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.
Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vy Global Growth
Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
Featured Articles
