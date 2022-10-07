Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.06

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 4756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Vy Global Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $577.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vy Global Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGG. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Vy Global Growth by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,303,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,396 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $10,156,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 504,869 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 831,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 375,718 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 580,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 371,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

