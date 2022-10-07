Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Down 8.8%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 43,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 111,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 11.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$50.90 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

