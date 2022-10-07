Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.