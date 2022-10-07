Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASND opened at $115.90 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 634,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127,347 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,275,000 after buying an additional 1,561,757 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.