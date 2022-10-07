IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.12

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 92019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley cut IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 6.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 322,004 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $40,755,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.