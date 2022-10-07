LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,095 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $20,845,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 38.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 817,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 227,830 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 40.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 671,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 193,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. LivePerson has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $61.70.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.64 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.